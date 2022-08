Kareena Kapoor Khan always makes headlines for various reasons. The actress has of late been at the receiving end of criticisms from the masses. Her movie Laal Singh Chaddha was released a couple of days ago, and it has been a huge disaster. There was a lot of negativity around the Forrest Gump remake and the star cast - Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Recently, Bebo was spotted at an event of a luxury car launch and guess what, netizens are calling for a boycott of the swanky ride as well. Yep, you read that right! Also Read - KRK compares Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu and others with South celebs; calls B-Town beauties shameless for flaunting baby bump

Kareena Kapoor attends a car launch event

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes it to the trending entertainment news without fail. The actress always grabs headlines and attention for various reasons. However, there's been a lot of negativity around everything she does and says of late. And it is netizens who have been slamming Kareena Kapoor Khan for various reasons. Recently, she attended a luxury car launch event in the city of Mercedes. Bebo looks stylish in the denim jumpsuit. She paired them with sneakers. For her makeup, Bebo went for a soft glam look and pulled her hair in a bun. Check out the image below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens call for the boycott of the luxury car

Saddening as it is to report, it's true. The above video has received extreme reactions from the netizens. While Bebo was invited as the special guest to help promote the newly launched car, netizens are reacting to the same in the completely opposite manner. There are comments from netizens who are now calling for a boycott of the swanky ride. Don't believe us? Check out the comments here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets hate online

Kareena Kapoor has been at the receiving end of criticisms for a long time now. She has been trolled for her statement asking fans to not boycott her film, Laal Singh Chaddha costarring Aamir Khan. Netizens brought back her statement from the nepotism row wherein she had said that nobody has forced people to watch her films. Her statement on a comedy show about helping increase the Indian Railway business and harem pants business after starring as Geet in Jab We Met.