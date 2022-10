Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan was expected to take the box office by storm. However, that didn’t happen and the film failed to make a mark at the ticket windows. A few days ago, it got its OTT premiere on Netflix, and the movie has been getting a good response on the streaming platform. Well, there were rumours that there’s a fallout between Aamir and Advait, and finally, the latter has spoken up about it.

Advait took to Instagram to share a picture with , and wrote, “Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem. #HumSaathSaathHain #Bandhan #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Advait Chandan (@advaitchandan)

Advait has been working with Aamir for the past many years. He was the assistant production manager on , and was the casting director and post-production supervisor on Dhobi Ghat which was directed by .

He made his directorial debut with which starred Zaira Wasim in the lead role and had Aamir Khan in an extended cameo. The film impressed the critics and audiences.

Laal Singh Chaddha received mixed to positive reviews. It collected Rs. 58.73 crore at the box office, and became one of the biggest flops of the year.

Fallout rumours between directors and actors are nothing new. Whenever a film fails at the box office, the rumours of fallout start spreading, but many times actors and directors have cleared that even after the failure of their movies, they are still cordial with each other.

Well, after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan is yet to announce his next movie. We are sure his fans are eagerly waiting to know which will be his next film.