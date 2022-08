Laal Singh Chaddha did not meet the expectations. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film Laal Singh Chaddha released a couple of days ago and has been a huge disaster at the box office. Aamir Khan's film was once the most anticipated film for the last couple of years. But just before the release of the film, there was a mass boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha and Twitter and social media were in an uproar over the same. And now, fresh reports have surfaced about Aamir Khan's next move after the failure of his film. Also Read - Brahmastra: After Boycott Alia Bhatt, 'We love Ranbir Kapoor' trends on Twitter; here's Why

Aamir Khan to take a break after Laal Singh Chaddha debacle

Due to the Boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha and Bollywood trend, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film's fate looked dicey. And after the shocking response, things have taken a drastic turn. And amidst all of this, a report of Aamir Khan's schedule has surfaced. Before moving on to his next, the actor is going to take a break, state several media reports. Laal Singh Chaddha has been trending in entertainment news and for all the wrong reasons.

As per a report in Mid-day states Mensxp, Aamir Khan is heartbroken over the response to his film, Laal Singh Chaddha. And to deal with the same, he is going to take a break of 2 months. He will reportedly fly to the US with his ex-wife, and their son, Azad Rao Khan. It is said that he wants a break before he moves on to his next film/venture. The film minted about Rs 56 crore on the domestic front, reports Bollywood Hungama.

Laal Singh Chaddha's disastrous result

Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of ' film, . The netizens had slammed perfectionist Aamir Khan for his acting chops when the film was released. Moreover, the boycott trend hampered the film considerably. Aamir Khan got a lot of backlash because of some of his previous statements on intolerance. Aamir had requested the masses to not boycott the film and that it pained him when people called him anti-national. Kareena was also brutally trolled for going back on her nepotism remark and asking fans to not boycott the film.

Apart from Aamir and Kareena, Adavit Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha also stars and Mona Singh.