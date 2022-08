Laal Singh Chaddha's poor performance at the box office has surprised many. While the film got mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, what left people shocked was the terrible opening. It got only Rs 10 crore plus opening which is the lowest for any film. Of course, there were many other factors like high ticket prices, it being a remake and slow screenplay but people wondered how much the Boycott Bollywood trend affected the movie. As per experts, it has made a 20-25 per cent dent in the income of the film. This is significant given that it was made on a budget of Rs 180 crores. Also Read - Raj Kapoor's Awara crossing Rs 1 crore, Aamir Khan's PK crossing Rs 300 crore, Prabhas' Baahubali 2 crossing Rs 1000 crore and more box office MILESTONES of Indian cinema

At the India Today event, spoke about the Boycott Bollywood trends that dominate social media. Aamir Khan and he have worked together in movies like , , Parampara and so on. Anupam Kher said, "If someone one feels that they should start a trend, they are free to do so. There are new trends on Twitter every day." He was also asked about Aamir Khan's statement on intolerance in 2015 that was used widely by the Boycott Bollywood campaigners saying that he was anti-nationalistic. The Kashmir Files actor said, "If you have said something in the past, it will surely haunt you." Laal Singh Chaddha makers are hopeful that the film will do better in the overseas market. Also Read - Aamir Khan will not release Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT now; the superstar still has hopes with the box office numbers?

The Kashmir Files is one of the most successful films of 2022. It has made over Rs 250 crores at the box office. While many dismissed it as a propaganda movie, the film did score in terms of film-making and performances. Aamir Khan had said that he was worried about the boycott movement and wanted many people to watch Laal Singh Chaddha. Leading lady has got praised for her performance. Also Read - Boycott Bollywood: Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more – Who said what on the ongoing cancel culture