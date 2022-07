Aamir Khan is bringing Laal Singh Chaddha for the audience on August 11, 2022. The movie is the remake of Forrest Gump that had Tom Hanks in the lead role. Naga Chaitanya marks his debut in Bollywood with this film. Aamir Khan has already started promoting Laal Singh Chaddha as we saw in Dance Deewane Juniors. Now, a picture is circulating on social media where we can see Aamir Khan at a screening of the film. Besides him, we have his ex wife Kiran Rao while it looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan is sitting on one side. In the film, Bebo plays his love interest, Rupa. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu opens up about facing financial crises, stayed in PGs to save rupees 2000

A pic is going viral on Twitter where we see a woman sleeping on the right of Aamir Khan. She looks a lot like Kareena Kapoor Khan. Now, Bebo's third pregnancy rumours spread like wild fire five days back. Some netizens asked if pasta and wine made Bebo sleep so much. Take a look at the funniest reactions... Also Read - Thank You full movie in HD leaked online on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla and more; Naga Chaitanya's film falls prey to piracy

aamir khan crying watching laal singh chaddha as if he didn’t watch the original forrest gump pic.twitter.com/8iqt2BlLbR — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) July 21, 2022

and kareena kapoor slept because of her own screentime in the film — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) July 21, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha is so boring that Kareena Khan slept. — BHK?? (@KaIIburgism) July 22, 2022

And Kareena sleeping after having too much pasta and beer. Which made her stomach fat according to her — BhaiyaG (@ArtemisBG12) July 21, 2022

The most overrated actor in the indian film industry. Every role he has ever played can easily be played by any other actor. — ajinkya (@enggajinkya) July 21, 2022

It reached such a point that she had to confirm that she was not pregnant and just holiday binge effect. Moreover, she said that Saif Ali Khan already felt that he had contributed a lot towards India's population. Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to be a huge hit. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya, Hansika Motwani-Simbu and more: 5 ex-couples of Tollywood and their current equation