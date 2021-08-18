has always been the one to break the stereotypes. She worked through her both pregnancies and yet took the utmost care of herself. While she was pregnant with her second son Jeh, Kareena Kapoor Khan shot for 's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. In her latest interview, she shared her experience and described how she used to commute to work from Pataudi Palace to Haryana for shooting. She also spoke about Jeh being a part of the film. Also Read - OMG! Kareena Kapoor Khan nearly fainted when 8 months pregnant with Jeh on Laal Singh Chaddha sets; actress reveals it all

Since she was pregnant while shooting, Kareena joked that Jeh is a part of the film and specified that he is a part of the romantic song shot between her and Aamir. To NDTV, she quoted, "So, my son is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir and me." Lol. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha actress Kareena Kapoor flaunts her no-makeup selfie from Maldives with Saif Ali Khan, Jeh and Taimur; calls herself a 'beach bum'

Kareena also described an incident when she felt that she was about to faint. "That day maybe it was the heat, it was the humidity, all the mental stress, like we were in the middle of the lockdown. Maybe everything came together. I just couldn't get myself out of the van. I couldn't get myself together. I felt like I was going to faint. I sat down and said you know I can't go ahead with this particular shoot right now," she said. Also Read - Before Bell Bottom blows us away with deshbhakti, let's revisit these 10 ICONIC dialogues from CLASSIC Bollywood patriotic movies

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is in the Hindi adaptation of ' Hollywood movie . While the film was supposed to release last year, however, due to the delay in the shooting of the film due to the lockdown, it will now released in December 2021.