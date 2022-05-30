Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha trailer was dropped by the makers yesterday during the IPL 2022 final. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Kareena thanked Aamir. She also opened up about how the film was made amid the pandemic and the lockdowns. As you might be aware, Kareena was pregnant for the second time when the film was being made. Also Read - ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trends as trolls bring up Aamir Khan’s old ‘India is intolerant’ controversy [View Reactions]
She wrote, “A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later... one of my most special films... also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy) ? Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it... it's something I will cherish forever ♥️ Over to you guys, finally... #LaalSinghChaddha ♥️” Have a look at her post below: Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit and other celebs appear to be naughty and mischievous
The trailer of the film has been getting a mixed response from the audience. People are loving Kareena in the trailer and are calling her the best part about the trailer. “Best thing about the trailer #KareenaKapoorKhan #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer ❤️,” wrote a user. Another person commented, “Ruling Bollywood for 22 years her stardom and acting is unmatched. eagerly waiting for this movie. I m sure kareena has nailed this role with perfection #KareenaKapoorKhan #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer.” Have a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Rashmika Mandanna and every other guest at Karan Johar's birthday bash arrived without bodyguards – here's why
Will be interesting to see how is the chemistry between Bebo and Aamir this time around.
