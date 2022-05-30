and ’s Laal Singh Chaddha trailer was dropped by the makers yesterday during the IPL 2022 final. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Kareena thanked Aamir. She also opened up about how the film was made amid the pandemic and the lockdowns. As you might be aware, Kareena was pregnant for the second time when the film was being made. Also Read - ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trends as trolls bring up Aamir Khan’s old ‘India is intolerant’ controversy [View Reactions]

She wrote, "A pandemic, two lockdowns, and a baby later... one of my most special films... also because my Jeh baba is very much a part of it (in my tummy) ? Thank you Advait and Aamir for having not just me but the both of us in it... it's something I will cherish forever ♥️ Over to you guys, finally... #LaalSinghChaddha ♥️"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The trailer of the film has been getting a mixed response from the audience. People are loving Kareena in the trailer and are calling her the best part about the trailer. "Best thing about the trailer #KareenaKapoorKhan #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer ❤️," wrote a user. Another person commented, "Ruling Bollywood for 22 years her stardom and acting is unmatched. eagerly waiting for this movie. I m sure kareena has nailed this role with perfection #KareenaKapoorKhan #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer." Have a look at some of the reactions:

Ruling Bollywood for 22 years

her stardom and acting is unmatched. eagerly waiting for this movie. I m sure kareena has nailed this role with perfection#KareenaKapoorKhan #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer pic.twitter.com/8qOuYxzpwW — Nirush ❤️?‍?✨?? (@Handemyidol) May 29, 2022

The biggest positive of the LSC trailer for me she stealed the show. Kareena is looking so stunning & beautiful. So excited to see her only love,love and love to her.??#KareenaKapoorKhan#LaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/keC19oTP6C — Aman (@AmanDVSJ) May 29, 2022

LSC just made me realise how much I missed seeing #KareenaKapoorKhan. Also, I’m manifesting for her interview! ??? — Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) May 30, 2022

She's looking so fresh. Who would say she's currently in her 23rd year as a lead actress? ? #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer #KareenaKapoorKhan #Rupa https://t.co/StZiAX9cVG — Archer (@21impossible) May 29, 2022

An actress who is in her 40s is doing her bit to break the glass ceiling and paving way for the future generations, continues to put out strong performances, always listens to her fans and literally changed her career trajectory. #KareenaKapoorKhan #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer pic.twitter.com/Sil9GJ6TMx — Ciara (@Ciara2460) May 29, 2022

To play a lead in a big commercial movie with a male superstar after 40s is a daunting task and she has done it .This is such a great step towards reducing the age gap we have in the industry, though we have a long way to go.

She looked fab ❤️#KareenaKapoorKhan#LalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/VyvpdnJXfz — ALISHA'S AKANKSHA ❤️? (@Akank_sha_) May 29, 2022

Will be interesting to see how is the chemistry between Bebo and Aamir this time around.