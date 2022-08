Laal Singh Chaddha took a lower than expected start at the box office on day 1 and nosedived further on day 2. The advance booking was not promising to begin and the lack of interest showed from the first day itself. The ₹12 crore nett opening that the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer took sent shock waves across the trade and film industry and the second day collection of ₹7.50 crore nett only intensified said shock waves. Even the reviews have been pretty mixed. And it looks like everyone is hopping onto the 'Boycott Laal Singh' bandwagon for a piece of the pie, with Kamaal R Khan aka KRK going as far as to claim he has destroyed Aamir's career. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha may be facing an uphill battle at the box office but the Oscar panel thinks Aamir Khan starrer is a great film – here's how

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

KRK claims he has DESTROYED Aamir Khan's career

Taking to his official Twitter handle, KRK wrote: “Bhai Jaan @iamsrk Aaj #AamirKhan Ka Career khatam Kar Diya Gaya Hai. Bas Ab Aapki #Pathan Aur #Budhao Ki Film Ka wait hai. Aap Dono Bhi Jaldi Release Karo. Wait Nahi Ho Paa Raha Hai.” In another tweet, added, “If anyone is having even 1% doubt about his film’s failure, So he should ask @iamsrk Bhai Jaan to do a scene in that film to be 100% sure that the film will become a disaster only,” sounding of warning shots to both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the bargain. Of course, anyone with even half a brain would know that he's joining the herd and hasn't done diddly squat. Anyway, check out his tweets below: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sunil Pal shares Raju Srivastava's health update; Kareena Kapoor Khan says don't boycott Laal Singh Chaddha and more

Bhai Jaan @iamsrk Aaj #AamirKhan Ka Career khatam Kar Diya Gaya Hai. Bas Ab Aapki #Pathan Aur #Budhao Ki Film Ka wait hai. Aap Dono Bhi Jaldi Release Karo. Wait Nahi Ho Paa Raha Hai.? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 11, 2022

If anyone is having even 1% doubt about his film’s failure, So he should ask @iamsrk Bhai Jaan to do a scene in that film to be 100% sure that the film will become a disaster only.?? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 11, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha continues to perform at only few centres...

The biggest issue is that when the movie finally spiked on day 3, 13th August, it was only in a few territories like Delhi, NCR, East Punjab and Mumbai, and even here, it's the high-end multiplexes that are driving the numbers for Laal Singh Chaddha. Besides these places, the and Kareena Kapoor starrer continues to be extremely poor in all mass circuits, including UP, Bihar, CI, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Also Read - After Hrithik Roshan praises Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha; social media reminds him that 'Boycott Bollywood' will come for Vikram Vedha next [Read Tweets]