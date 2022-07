Kamaal R Khan has been rather mean with his comments on movies like Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera. With the latter tanking at the box office, all eyes are on Laal Singh Chaddha to revive Bollywood. Aamir Khan is making a comeback after a long time. The movie also stars Naga Chaitanya and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Naga Chaitanya is playing the role of an ARMY major. The movie is the remake of Forrest Gump. It seems Aamir Khan paid Rs 75 crores for the rights of the film. KRK has said that Naga Chaitanya has already told friends that he is regretting being part of the film but now has no option but to promote it saying it is a good movie. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: AbhiRa get romantic in a dance scene right out of a fairytale; but is it for real or a dream sequence? Wonder fans

Naga Chaitanya told to one of his director friend:- I do regret doing this film #LaalSinghChacha. I never thought that it will be so bad. But now I can’t do anything except calling it good film.

Fair enough! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 24, 2022

Naga Chaitanya has thanked Aamir Khan for giving him the movie. The superstar also met Nagarjuna and his mom at their Hyderabad residence. A special dinner was held for him. He had said that Aamir Khan called him up to personally offer the film. It seems he went to Mumbai for final discussions, and quickly came on board. He felt glad when Aamir Khan said he had watched some of Naga Chaitanya's performances and felt that he did be suitable for the role of the army man. Also Read - Ranveer Singh joins Alia Bhatt as she dances to Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; BTS video goes viral

I got full story, how #AamirKhan convinced #NagaChaitanya to divorce his wife #Samantha. Means he is having full black heart ?! Toh Bhai Aise Aadmi Ki film Toh Nahi Chal Sakti. My review will release soon. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 25, 2022

Fans are not impressed and have told him not to get into the personal life of the actors. As we know, Aamir Khan also split with Kiran Rao in 2020. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's separation came as a huge shock for fans of #ChaySam. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan asks Shah Rukh Khan if he watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; SRK's response will win your hearts [Watch Video]