Laal Singh Chaddha took a lower than expected start at the box office on day 1 and nosedived further on day 2. The advance booking was not promising to begin and the lack of interest showed from the first day itself. The ₹12 crore nett opening that the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer took sent shock waves across the trade and film industry and the second day collection of ₹7.50 crore nett only intensified said shock waves. Even the reviews have been pretty mixed. That being said, Laal Singh Chaddha has got a nod of approval from one of the most prestigious authorities on cinema – the Oscar panel.

Oscar panel praises Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Calling a Laal Singh Chaddha a "faithful adaptation" of , the Academy Award panel took to its official Twitter handle on Saturday, 13th August, and wrote: "Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth's sweeping story of a man who changes the world with kindness receives a faithful Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and 's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' feat. Aamir Khan in the role made famous by ." Check out the tweet below:

Forrest Gump ? Laal Singh Chaddha Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth’s sweeping story of a man who changes the world with kindness receives a faithful Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ feat. Aamir Khan in the role made famous by Tom Hanks. pic.twitter.com/QAcqT4yLkm — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 12, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha continues to perform at only few centres...

The biggest issue is that when the movie finally spiked on day 3, 13th August, it was only in a few territories like Delhi, NCR, East Punjab and Mumbai, and even here, it's the high-end multiplexes that are driving the numbers for Laal Singh Chaddha. Besides these places, the and Kareena Kapoor starrer continues to be extremely poor in all mass circuits, including UP, Bihar, CI, Gujarat and Rajasthan.