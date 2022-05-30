Laal Singh Chaddha: Naga Chaitanya says Aamir Khan taught him in 45 days what he learnt in last 12 years

Tollywood actor is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with 's much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. Chay will be seen essaying the role of an army officer in the Adavit Chandan directorial is adaptation of the 1994 American film , based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The son of leading Tollywood actor , shared his learning experience with Aamir and said that what he learnt in 12 years, the actor taught him in just 45 days. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan gets massively trolled for the trailer; ‘Tom Hanks never looked deranged in Forrest Gump,’ say fans [View Reactions]

"One thing is for sure that, what I have learnt in last 12 years, I learnt from him in 45 days. He has taught me more than that. He’s got this amazing magic that he can rub off, influence people without even trying,” Naga Chaitanya said in a recent interview. Pointing out Aamir's dedication, Chay added, "At first, he is an actor, but he is in-tuned with craft as much as he with acting, and that’s amazing. He is always chasing content. He always talks about content first. He doesn’t talk about (box office) numbers or packaging. All that comes in the end, but as they’re filming, and till they finish filming, he is only chasing the content, and he’s been true to that." Also Read - Naga Chaitanya suggests changes in director Parasuram’s script after failure of Sarakaru Vaari Paata

What I learnt in the last 12 years, I learnt from #AamirKhan garu In last 45 Days ??

- Says @chay_akkineni #NagaChaitanya #LaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/znx6Z9xMAw — Thank You (@sWARoop_2311) September 21, 2021

Previously, Chay had said that playing Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba's character in Laal Singh Chaddha was challenging but a learning experience. "It’s a challenging character, and I had a great time playing it. There have been minor tweaks done to the character to make it suitable for the Hindi audience, but the essence remains the same. We shot in extreme weather conditions at Kargil for 45 days. It was a truly memorable experience," he had told Hyderabad Times. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump adaptation seems high on emotions but he looks too much like PK [View Reactions]

Aamir released the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha on May 29 at the IPL 2022 final. The actor was seen enjoying the street food and even welcomed the media at the event. The film, featuring , Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh, is all set to release in August 11.