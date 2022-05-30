Laal Singh Chaddha: Naga Chaitanya says Aamir Khan taught him in 45 days what he learnt in last 12 years

Naga Chaitanya, is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with Laal Singh Chaddha, shared his learning experience with Aamir Khan. The son of leading Tollywood actor Nagarjuna said that what he learnt in 12 years, the Dangal actor taught him in just 45 days.