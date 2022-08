Veteran actor Annu Kapoor is currently busy promoting his recently released OTT show named Crash Course. During one of the promotional events, Annu Kapoor was asked about 's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. During the media interaction, the veteran actor was asked about Aamir and 's film. Annu Kapoor's reaction shocked everyone as he said that he does not know who he was. Yes, you read that right! Also Read - Malaika Arora wants to have her own girl gang show with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and others [Read Report]

In the video shared on Instagram, Annu Kapoor was asked about Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and said that he does not watch films and does not know about it. He further said that he does not watch films, nor his own. He said that, 'Mujhe pata bhi nahi hain yeh kaun hai sach much. Toh mein kya bata paunga ki kaun hain woh. I have no idea.' Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar opens up about his lack of commitment; Deepika Padukone on having suicidal thoughts and more

Within no time, netizens reacted to his statement and called him rude. One of the user wrote, "Why you work in movies then?", while another commented saying, "Thats rude?." Talking abut Laal Singh Singh, the film features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and in main roles. The film is an official remake of ' ' starring and will release on August 11. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha FIRST movie review out: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is a 'masterpiece', 'sure shot blockbuster'