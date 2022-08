Laal Singh Chaddha starrer Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie, which is directed by Advait Chandan, is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The original movie starred Tom Hanks in the lead role and had a couple of love-making scenes. However, in Laal Singh Chaddha, there are no ‘adult scenes’, and Aamir Khan recently opened up about it in an interview. The actor revealed that they decided not to retain the adult scenes from the original movie as he wants people to watch his movie with the entire family. Also Read - Palak Tiwari doesn’t like her father Raja Chaudhary and avoids talking to him; Shweta Tiwari's ex husband reveals shocking deets

No 'adult scenes' in Laal Singh Chaddha

While talking to Prabhat Khabar, said, "Laal Singh Chaddha is majorly inspired by the original, Forrest Gump. However, we have made some changes to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audiences. The Hollywood film had a few adult scenes; we did not take those in our film. We want that people watch our film with their entire families."

#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trends on social media

Nowadays, entertainment news is incomplete without Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie has been in the news for a lot of reasons, especially the social media trend #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha.

Aamir Khan on #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha

Netizens want to boycott Aamir Khan’s film as they are not happy with the statements of the actor and his co-star Kareena which they had given a few years ago. Recently, while talking to the media about the trend, Aamir said, “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on 11th August 2022. The movie will be clashing with ’s Raksha Bandhan. Recently, even #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie was trending on social media as netizens are unhappy with Kanika Dhillon’s (writer of the film) tweet that she did a couple of years ago.