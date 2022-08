Laal Singh Chaddha's failure has bought a lot of negativity to superstar Aamir Khan and it has damaged his brand value. The latest buzz in the industry is that the actor is blamed for Laal Singh Chadha being such a disappointment. The producers reportedly blame him for the failure. As we reported in Bollywood Hungama Viacom 18 is extremely miffed with Aamir Khan and they entirely blame the superstar for the failure. Also Read - Liger box office collection Day 4: Vijay Deverakonda's film turns out to be a big disappointment, rakes in THIS much on its first Sunday

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of Hollywood's most successful and loved film Forest Gump starring and reportedly Viacom 18 helped Aamir Khan in buying the rights of the film by paying a heavy amount of 180 crores. The film was developed to be in partnership between Viacom 18 and Aamir Khan's production but when it came to promotions it was Aamir who was deciding everything without the consent of Viacom 18 report suggests in Hungama. The entertainment news fans were too highly disappointed with the film. Also Read - Despite Laal Singh Chaddha's failure, Aamir Khan gearing up to be a part of two big-budget movies? Here's what we know

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha's failure has brought huge loss for the producers Also Read - Koffee with Karan 7: Laal Singh Chaddha effect haunts Aamir Khan and Kareena Kappor Khan; their episode voted as least entertaining [View Poll Result]

Advertisement

Viacom 18 was informed about Aamir Khan's appearance in 's show Koffee With Karan 7 last minute, while even he took the decision solely to go on 's Kaun Banega Crorepati, while Viacom 18 played the role of mute spectator. Well, Aamir is known to work this way however this time his strategy failed and hence the blame game has been started. It is also stated that all the promotional call was taken only by Aamir Khan who will be the PR of the film, marketing, strategist and more. The huge loss has left the producers aghast and they are wondering how they will recover the loss of their investment of 180 crore.

While Aamir Khan who is heartbroken with the disastrous failure of Laal Singh Chadha had taken a break and might fly to the USA with ex-wife and son Azad for a small holiday and to stay away from the industry for a while.