It's a trend in the South film industry that before a teaser or a trailer, the makers share a couple of songs of the film to create a pre-release buzz. This very rarely happens in Bollywood, but it looks like is inspired by South films as before a teaser or a trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor has launched the first song of the movie titled Kahani. While Aamir is not there on social media, his production house took to Twitter to share the track with everyone.

Aamir Khan Productions tweeted, "Aamir Khan finally reveals #KyaHaiKahani ! Experience this magical Kahani made by Pritam, Amitabh, Mohan and Advait!" The song is composed by Pritam, written by and sung by Mohan Kannan.

Well, fans are loving the track. A fan tweeted, "@ipritamofficial thanks for bringing back these singers this is so peaceful." Another fan wrote, "So pure and magical… its like giving a hug to yourself This one is sure shot blockbuster." One more fan commented, "Such a beautiful song CLASSICAL VIBES aug 11 2022."

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars , Mona Singh, and . The movie, which is slated to release on 11th August 2022, will mark Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut. Well, the movie won’t be getting a solo release as it will be clashing with and starrer Raksha Bandhan. Laal Singh Chaddha was slated to release on 14th April 2022, but to avoid a clash with KGF: Chapter 2, the makers postponed the release date.

While Hindu dubbed versions of South films have been ruling the box office for the past few months, it is expected that Laal Singh Chaddha will take a bumper opening at the box office, and will break records.