Aamir Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film Laal Singh Chaddha. The trailer and the songs of the movie have received a good response, and a few days ago, a song titled Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi was released. Reportedly, while promoting the track during a social media interaction, Aamir opened up about his first heartbreak. The actor revealed that the girl had left the country with her family, but there was a positive effect of it on him.

The actor revealed, "This was the time when I used to play tennis, she was also in the same club with me, and one fine day I found out that she left the country with her family. I was very heartbroken, and the tricky part is that she doesn't know, bas ek hi cheez achi hui ki main bohot accha tennis player ban gaya, later after some years, I played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion."

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on 12th August 2022. The film also stars and Mona Singh. While Bebo plays his love interest, Mona will be seen playing the role of Aamir's mother.

The movie will also mark Telugu star ’s Bollywood debut. He will be seen in an extended cameo. There have been reports that and also have cameos in Laal Singh Chaddha, but there’s no official announcement about it.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the Hollywood film . When the trailer had released, netizens had compared it to the original movie. ’s fans will get to watch him on the big screen after a gap of four years. The movie will be clashing with and starrer Raksha Bandhan.