A couple of days ago, had attended a promotional event of SS Rajamouli's RRR. At the event, he spoke about The Kashmir Files. The actor said, "Jo Kashmir main hua Kashmiri panditon ke saath woh yakeenan bahut dukh ki baat hai. Aesi ek film jo bani hai us topic main woh yakeenan har Hindustani ko dekhna chahiye aur har hindustani ko yaad karna chahjye." Aamir also further added that he is very happy with the film's success.

He stated, "This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that is what is so beautiful about it. I will definitely watch the film and I am happy to see that the film is successful."

While Aamir spoke in the favour of The Kashmir Files, netizens feel he did that so his upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha is saved at the box office and people watch it in theatres. A netizen wrote, "Once a jihadi, always a Jihadi don't trust Amir Khan. In fear with while people ignore the movie #LalSinghChaddha he asked to watch the movie #TheKashmirFiles." Another netizen tweeted, "These people are the wolf in sheep body. Never trust them . Now Aamir will do anything to get public attention for his movie. We are not falling for this trap. #AamirKhan #LalSinghChaddha #BoycottBollywood #BoycottKhans." One more netizen wrote, "Amirkhan is doing this just to promote his new movie #LalSinghChaddha by saying about #KashmirFiles,yes we should all boycott his movie.if he was so emotional about kashmir genocide then where these all talks were earlier?"

Once a jihadi, always a Jihadi don't trust Amir Khan. In fear with while people ignore the movie #LalSinghChaddha he asked to watch the movie #TheKashmirFiles pic.twitter.com/UogoDApdNq — Chandan Ramaiah?? (@chandunaan) March 22, 2022

These people are the wolf in sheep body. Never trust them . Now Aamir will do anything to get public attention for his movie. We are not falling for this trap. ?#AamirKhan #LalSinghChaddha #BoycottBollywood #BoycottKhans pic.twitter.com/JSasSnueYN — Anjali Tiwari (@ipowerpuff1) March 22, 2022

Amirkhan is doing this just to promote his new movie #LalSinghChaddha by saying about #KashmirFiles,yes we should all boycott his movie.if he was so emotional about kashmir genocide then where these all talks were earlier? pic.twitter.com/MjXgNZsFT9 — Dr Vijay Sharma BJP ?? (@mahadev123456) March 21, 2022

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars , and it is slated to release on 11th August 2022.