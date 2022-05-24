Superstar Aamir Khan has finally found a taker in the IPL franchise – Rajasthan Royals. The champions of the inaugural IPL season have shown faith in the cricketing skills of 'Mr Perfectionist' and expressed their desire to include him in their playing eleven. Confused?Allow us to explain: Joining the banter between Aamir Khan and Star Sports experts during the ongoing IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals shared a post on their social media handle and claimed that the actor will be a part of their team, their playing eleven to be precise. The IPL franchise shared a photo shopped image from Aamir's iconic movie Lagaan and wrote: “Aamir Khelega (Aamir will play).” Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Kate Moss to testify for Johnny Depp in Amber Heard case; G-Dragon gets dragged in BTS V-Blackpink Jennie dating rumours and more

Aamir Khan responds to Rajasthan Royals' offer

Humbled with Rajasthan Royals' gesture, came up with a video response on his production house's official Twitter handle, thanking the franchise. The actor, in his witty style, went on to claim that he'll join their dugout next year and even sent his best wishes for the franchise ahead of the playoffs, which Rajasthan Royals have made in the second spot, thus getting two shots at qualifying for the IPL final. He has promised to play for the franchise next year albeit in good humour before anybody of you start running with your over-active imagination.

Aamir Khan's Twitter video, replying to Rajasthan Royals

The ever witty Aamir said in his video, "Thank you, Rajasthan Royals for believing in me and offering a spot in your playing eleven. I am touched. But the thing is, your team is already very strong this year and if I join you guys, then you'll get unbeatable. You have Jos Buttler, who is going after the Orange Cap, and then you have Yuzi Chahal, who is chasing the Purple Cap. But I am an all-rounder. If I play for you this year, I'll snap both the caps and both of them will lose their respective awards. So, I will join you guys next year and we'll practice together in the nets. We'll Halla Bol together. Also, I convey my best wishes to you guys for the Playoffs." Watch it below:

Ravi Shastri backs Aamir Khan

Last week, in a video posted on Star Sports’ social media handles, while showcasing his skills, Aamir Khan made a passing remark to Ravi Shastri saying, “IPL mein chance hai kya (do I have a chance to feature in the IPL)?” he said. When asked by anchor and commentator Jatin Sapru about Aamir’s cricket skills, Shastri had said, “Hey Jatin, he looks in good nick. Probably needs to spend a little more time on his footwork, but should get into most teams.”

Bhuvan in Rajasthan Royals would be a good bet, wouldn't he, the reel Bhuvan that is.