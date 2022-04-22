and starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie was slated to release on 14th April 2022, but to avoid the clash with KGF Chapter 2, the Aamir starrer was postponed to 11th August 2022. Well, till now, we have seen a couple of posters of Laal Singh Chaddha, and a few pictures from the sets. But, it looks like soon we will get to watch the teaser of the film. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor looks STUNNING in her latest photoshoot; fans go gaga over her bridal avatars – View Pics

Well, Aamir is not on social media, but updates about his movies and personal life are shared on the social media handles of his production house Aamir Khan Productions. Recently, the production house shared a video in which Aamir is seen playing cricket with his team and he then looks into the camera and says, “28 ko main tum logo ko ek kahani sunane wala hu.” And then he tells the same thing to his team. He starts playing cricket again and asks, “IPL mein chance hai kya.” Also Read - Salman Khan replaces Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali? Golmaal stars react [EXCLUSIVE]

Fans of Aamir have started speculating that the teaser of Laal Singh Chaddha will be out on 28th April. A fan tweeted, “Laal Singh Chaddha teaser on 28 April. Get ready guysss.” Another fan wrote, “28 Ko Kya Hai Teaser #LalSinghChaddha Ka OMG!!! Suspense Bohot Bada De Diye Ho...” One more fan tweeted, “Ab 28th bohot dur lag raha hai!!! So so so excited for the news.” While some fans are speculating about the teaser, some have tweeted that Aamir might announce his new film. Also Read - KGF 2 Hindi box office collection day 8: Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer SMASHES another record, posts highest first week of all time

Laal Singh Chaddha teaser on 28 April.

Get ready guysss?? — Idk123123 (@Idk12312315) April 22, 2022

28 Ko Kya Hai Teaser #LalSinghChaddha Ka OMG!!! Suspense Bohot Bada De Diye Ho... — Aftab (@Khan_Ak700) April 22, 2022

Ab 28th bohot dur lag raha hai!!! So so so excited for the news ??? — Masti Ki Paathshala (@aamirsmkp) April 22, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the Hollywood film . The movie is directed by Advait Chandan, and it will mark the Bollywood debut of Telugu star . Reportedly, and also have cameos in the film, but there’s no official announcement about it.

The Aamir starrer won’t be getting a solo release. It will be clashing at the box office with and ’s Raksha Bandhan.