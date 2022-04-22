Laal Singh Chaddha: Teaser of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer to be out on THIS date? Actor drops hint

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on 11th August 2022, and recently, the actor dropped a hint that on 28th April, the teaser of the film might be released.