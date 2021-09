The past couple of days have been an amazing one for the cine-goers as we saw filmmakers announcing the release date of their biggies post Maharashtra government shared an update that the cinema halls will reopen in the state from October 22. While around 10 films are releasing in the last three months of 2021. The producers have already booked the crucial dates of 2022 of their 17 films, which includes 's Laal Singh Chaddha, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, 's Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu and others. So, we would like to know from you that out of these ventures, which one excites you the most through your votes. Also Read - Amidst divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni enjoys her favourite activity with friends- see post

Ah, at last the news of cinema theatres opening in October, in Maharashtra, is long-awaited and terrific. As promised earlier, the aviation-thriller drama, produced & directed by me, starring @SrBachchan, @Rakulpreet & Me in the lead, will release on 29th April, 2022.#MayDay pic.twitter.com/bcMHZjdO0C — (@ajaydevgn) September 26, 2021

Interestingly, 's Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan will also arrive in the second half of 2022 and we can expect the makers to soon announce the release dates of these biggies. So, out these ventures, which will one will rewrite box office records? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and more: Here are the release dates of the upcoming biggies of these Bollywood superstars