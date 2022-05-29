Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump adaptation seems high on emotions but he looks too much like PK [View Reactions]

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha seems to retain the essence of what Forrest Gump great, while forging its own identity along an emotionally charged path, but the former's character looks to be caught up in a PK meets Rancho crossover