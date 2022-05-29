Laal Singh Chaddha is based on 1994 multiple-Oscar-winning Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, which traces the evolution of Tom Hanks' eponymous character through the annals of American history. Laal Singh Chaddha is expected to take a similar path and the trailer of the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer, which dropped between the IPL 2022 final, signifies just that, with a young Aamir Khan suffering a walking impediment plus mental challenges, only to overcome the former and undertake a life-changing, cross-country marathon – Hanks-esque loversized beard et al – yet never being able to completely break free of his psychological obstacle yet being able to achieve remarkable feats as a part of several major events throughout the course of Indian history.