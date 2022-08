Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha released on 11th August 2022. The film has received a mixed response from the critics and audiences but took a dull start at the box office by collecting Rs. 12 crore on day one. While everyone waits to see what response the movie will get over the weekend, a recent tweet from Vivek Agnihotri has grabbed everyone’s attention. Without mentioning anyone’s name the filmmaker has tweeted about 60-year-old actors desperate to romance young actresses. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2 prediction: Aamir Khan starrer drops by 30% from day 1; some shows going empty

He tweeted, "Forget the quality of a film, when 60 yr old heroes are desperate to romance 20/30 yr old girls, photoshopping faces to look young, there is something fundamentally wrong with Bollywood. 'Looking young & cool' has destroyed Bollywood. And only one person is responsible for this."

Well, a lot of netizens replied to the tweet and reminded that there was a time when he supported Aamir's PK. A few also pointed out that such things happen in the South film industry as well. Check out what netizens have to say on the filmmaker's tweet…

Vivek ji u were the one who promoted PK. You all are the same and are from boycotted Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/tT8vWgLLYa — Ajay Singh (@ajaytosingh) August 12, 2022

Vivek bhai you have supported pk once when it was realised now you are on other side of fence ? — Jack sparrow (@dveshpar) August 12, 2022

Sir...why bollywood only...south mein Rajnikant to 20 saal se ye kar rahe hai...why not target him ??? party wale hai isiliye ???? — @imbanerji (@imbanerji) August 12, 2022

I think, Aamir 57 & Kareena 41, this #Vivek guy is misleading people. And what about Rajnikant? Why you, Kangana or many others are against Bollywood, where you r earning bread n butter from it. Don't be ridical like religious people. Go n make some good movies! — Dr. Shahanur Rahman (@ShahanurRahmanM) August 12, 2022

Meanwhile, a lot of netizens are still upset with Aamir and Kareena, and #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha has been trending on social media for the past few days. Let’s see if the film will be able to make a mark at the box office or not.