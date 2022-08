Aamir Khan is deeply affected by the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha and he never thought that the virtual hatred and boycott will affect the film s he had all the trust in his fans. And now the reports in Bollywood Hungama claim that the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha has hit him very hard and it is also speculated that the actor's health is under scare. And we only wish that this news isn't true. A closure course to the superstar claims to Bollywood Hungama. "Aamir had worked hard to make the best version of Forrest Gump possible. The rejection has hit him very hard". Also Read - After Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra faces boycott; actor blamed for INSULTING Hindu Gods along with Aamir Khan in PK

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha faced a lot of criticism ever since the trailer release Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 4: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's film witnesses a slight jump in numbers; closes 1st weekend on a miserable note

While the distributors have reduced the theatre's acquisition due to having no audience coming and watching the film. Aamir has reportedly taken the responsibility to bear the losses being the co-producer of the film. He will be partially compensating for the heavy losses incurred by the distributors. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha faced a lot of criticism ever since the trailer release. The film was massively boycotted by the majority of the audience online. Just a few days ago before the release of the film, Aamir Khan expressed his sadness over the hatred of his film and said how deeply it has affected him and he only is his viewers to not boycott the film they have worked immensely hard. While who was the leading lady of the film isn't the audience to not neglect the film as there are more than 250 people who age their blood and sweat into the film. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan faces 'Boycott Pathaan' trend; Urfi Javed exposes man demanding video sex and more

While Mona Singh who plays the role of Aamir Kahn's mother in the film even questions people on social media that what has he done to deserve this. Manny Bollywood stars like and ore came out in support of the superstar to request to not boycott his film.