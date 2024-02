Laapataa Ladies: Directed by Kiran Rao, the entire nation is awaiting the release of the much-awaited Aamir Khan's production. Laapataa Ladies, is making waves across every corner. While the film is building excitement as the reviews from the city screenings and celebrity screenings are extremely positive. The buzz for the film continues to soar as audiences are impatiently waiting for the advance booking to begin. In the recent exciting update, it has been revealed that, keeping in mind the demand from the audiences and the buzz for the film, the makers have begun the full-fledged advance booking of the film two days before its release. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies celeb review: Kajol to Radhika Apte, celebrities in awe of Kiran Rao's latest directorial

Also Read - Laapataa Ladies Movie Review: From Saas-Bahu to Sisterhood, Kiran Rao weaves a tale of liberation

Laapataa Ladies Advance booking: Here's how you can book tickets

The news for the advance booking is sure to take the excitement of the masses high, as with this, everyone can book the tickets for the film in advance. Sharing the news of the advance booking, the makers jotted down a caption that says, #Laapta Ladies are on their way to cinemas! Jaldi he book kar lo, to see them in the nearest theatre, on 1st March!✨. Check out the post below. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies screening: Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Kajol and more celebs attend the special preview of the Kiran Rao film

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava, along with Ravi Kishan, is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.