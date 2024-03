Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies has now been released on the big screens gone Friday. Ever since its release, the film has glued the audiences with the unlimited laughter quotient. The film is not just receiving the love from the audiences but is also setting its strong feet at the box office. Within three days of its release, the film sprung a surprise at the global ticket window and has earned collections of 6.36 crores worldwide.

Take a look at the box office collections of Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies has started the box office journey on a positive note and on the opening day it made 1.70 Cr. on Friday at the worldwide box office. The collections saw a jump on Day 2 and the film made 3.85 Cr. on Saturday. The film moved strength by strength at the box office and third day, Sunday it registered a huge jump globally. With this, the film is standing at a total of 6.36 Cr. Gross worldwide. The rave reviews and positive word of mouth have come into the foray for the Kiran Rao directorial comedy-drama and the film roared louder at the worldwide box office.

The makers shared the box office collections on social media and captioned,

"Agar abhi tak #LaapataaLadies nahi dekhi toh ka kar rahe ho be? ? Now in theatres near you!

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, The film is now released in cinemas. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.