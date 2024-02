The much-awaited release of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, is just around the corner, scheduled to hit cinemas next week. The trailer has already set the stage for the film, building anticipation among audiences who are eagerly awaiting to immerse themselves in the entertaining and humorous world of the movie, slated for release on March 1st, 2024. Also Read - Kiran Rao calls her divorce with Aamir Khan unusual; reveals why she still stays in the same building along with the superstar

Promotions for the film are in full swing, with the makers leaving no stone unturned to create buzz. Screenings are being organized in various cities, and behind-the-scenes videos and content from the film are keeping the excitement levels high. Also Read - DYK this connection between Jitendra Kumar's Panchayat and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies?

Latest TV News and Entertainment News updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Excitement peaks with Beda Paar song from Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Out Now

Trending Now

In a recent exciting update, the makers shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring the talented actor Chhaya Kadam. Portraying the character of Manju Mai in the film, Chhaya Kadam brings warmth and positivity even behind the scenes, as highlighted in the caption shared by the makers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

The video offers a glimpse into Chhaya Kadam's character, Manju Mai, who appears to be the owner of a tea stall in the film. Kiran Rao's directorial skills shine through in the video, showcasing her attention to detail in keeping the location relevant to the film's subject and theme.

Laapataa Ladies, presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, features a talented cast including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Ravi Kishan. The film, based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, is set to release on March 1st, 2024, under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The screenplay and dialogue are crafted by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues penned by Divyanidhi Sharma.