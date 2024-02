As the release date of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions' 'Laapataa Ladies' directed by Kiran Rao approaches, the excitement among the audience continues to grow. The trailer has garnered a positive response, heightening the eagerness to immerse into the entertaining and humorous world of the film set to hit cinemas on March 1st, 2024. Also Read - Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey introduces his son Nirvaan; netizens go 'Oh my my so handsome!'

Extensive Promotions

The makers are actively engaged in promoting the film, ensuring its reach to every corner of the nation. Recently, they shared a BTS video from the locations of Sehore, showcasing the fun and work dynamics on the sets.

Kiran Rao's Fun-filled Approach

In the video, Kiran Rao, the director of the film, is seen in high spirits, engaging in playful moments and capturing scenes for the movie. Her vibrant personality shines through, reflecting the delightful atmosphere she has cultivated during the shoot of Laapataa Ladies.

Positive Screening Responses

Screenings of the film were held in Bhopal, Jaipur, Bangalore, and Lucknow, receiving a unanimous positive response from the audience. The film, featuring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Ravi Kishan, is set to release on March 1st, 2024.

About Laapataa Ladies

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, 'Laapataa Ladies' is a much-anticipated project based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues are crafted by Sneha Desai and Divyanidhi Sharma, respectively, promising a captivating cinematic experience for the audience.