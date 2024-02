With just one day left for the release of Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies, the excitement among the audience is palpable. The film has been creating waves as it was showcased to the masses across the nation, garnering tremendous love and appreciation. Recently, a special premiere of the film was held in Mumbai, where many big Bollywood celebrities graced the event. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies Movie Review: From Saas-Bahu to Sisterhood, Kiran Rao weaves a tale of liberation

Star-Studded Premiere

The special premiere of Laapataa Ladies in BKC Mumbai witnessed the presence of renowned Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sunny Deol, Kajol, Aanand L Rai, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sharman Joshi, Radhika Apte, Himansh Kohli, Konkona Sensharma, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Fazal, Sayani Gupta, Mithila Palkar, Babil Khan, Shruti Seth, and many more were in attendance. The film left a lasting impression on the celebrities, who took to their social media to shower praises on the film.

Celebrities' Reactions

Actress Kajol extended her best wishes to the team and expressed her excitement for the film. Radhika Apte described the film as wonderful, heartwarming, and a must-watch gem. Actor Sidharth Malhotra commended the storytelling and performances in the film, highlighting the brilliance of the screenplay and dialogues. Himansh Kohli was captivated by the movie from the first scene, emphasizing the stellar performances and the humor delivered by Ravi Kishan. Shruti Seth urged everyone to watch the heartwarming and enjoyable film, emphasizing the director Kiran Rao's exceptional work.

Anticipation for the Release

As Laapataa Ladies continues to receive overwhelming love and appreciation, the anticipation for its release on March 1st, 2024, is at an all-time high. The film, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, promises to be a cinematic delight that will leave a lasting impact on the audience. The stellar performances, engaging storyline, and heartfelt moments showcased in the film make it a must-watch for all movie enthusiasts.

Laapataa Ladies is not just a film; it's an experience that resonates with the viewers long after the credits roll. With a star-studded cast, exceptional direction, and a heartwarming narrative, this film is set to win hearts and create a lasting impact on the audience. Get ready to embark on a cinematic journey filled with emotions, laughter, and unforgettable moments as Laapataa Ladies hits the screens soon!