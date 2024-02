Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's upcoming film, is all set to release in theaters on March 1, 2024. Directed by Kiran Rao, the film's trailer has been widely appreciated, especially for its intriguing storyline. Interestingly, the movie is produced by Kiran Rao's ex-husband, Aamir Khan. However, it's worth noting that Aamir Khan was initially intended to star in the film as well. In a recent interview, Kiran Rao revealed that Aamir expressed keen interest in a specific role and even auditioned for it, but she later rejected him, believing another actor was more suitable for the part. Also Read - Ira Khan shares pictures from her honeymoon with husband Nupur Shikhare and its all things love

Kiran Rao reveals she rejected ex-husband Aamir Khan for THIS role

In a conversation with The Week, Kiran Rao shared that Aamir was genuinely interested in playing the role of Manohar. They even had lengthy and intense discussions about the portrayal of Manohar. Kiran revealed that Aamir even went through costume and makeup trials to prove how he is perfect for the role of Manohar. Although she appreciated Aamir's audition, Kiran was surprised after seeing Ravi Kishan's version of Manohar. She stated that Ravi brought a sense of juiciness and freshness to Manohar's character. Kiran informed Aamir about choosing Ravi Kishan for the role of Manohar, and upon seeing Ravi Kishan's audition, even Aamir felt that Ravi was more suited for the character. Also Read - This Bollywood superstar used to stick his own film posters, now is a marketing genius