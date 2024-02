Kiran Rao is gearing up for her directorial, Laapataa Ladies' release in March. The filmmaker has brought a unique subject with her new movie which stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Ravi Kishan and more celebs. Ever since the trailer of Laapata Ladies was released, everyone has been talking about it and its link to Aamir Khan. The superstar had auditioned for a role but was rejected. Kiran Rao herself revealed the same. Now, the filmmaker has talked about it in detail...

Kiran Rao reveals why she rejected Aamir Khan for Laapataa Ladies

At a press conference in Delhi, Kiran Rao shed more light on why she rejected Aamir Khan and cast Ravi Kishan instead. The actress shares that with Aamir, she just wanted to test him. She was keen to get him and Aamir gave his nod to the idea since he liked the role and expressed his desire to act. However, it is a small film, says Kiran. She adds that they wanted to make it real and believable. The filmmaker also says, "When you add a star to it, the balance gets disturbed. There'll be expectations that the star will do something special."

Kiran Rao reveals Aamir Khan agreed with her decision to cast Ravi Kishan in Laapataa Ladies

In the same press conference, Kiran Rao revealed that while Aamir's audition was good, Ravi Kishan brought out something else. She felt he brought authenticity and depth through his performance. Hence, she and Aamir both felt that Ravi would be the right choice for the movie.

What is Laapataa Ladies?

Laapataa Ladies follows the story of a newly married couple returning home from their wedding. They travel by train and busses to reach the remote village where they live. However, upon returning home, the groom learns that the bride has been exchanged. He is shocked to see someone else in his bride's place. He goes on a hunt to find his real bride. He goes to the police for help who suspect the replaced bride. The trailer had emotional moments as well as comedy. Laapataa Ladies is releasing on 1st March.