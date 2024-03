Laapataa Ladies starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Nitanshi Goel is out in cinemas. The movie is about the disappearance of brides on a train. The trailer was very well received by the audience and even the movie is being liked by them. Just recently, Sachin Tendulkar also praised the movie calling it a big-hearted fable set in small-town India. Aamir Khan serves as one of the producers of Laapataa Ladies. Kiran Rao's directorial venture is getting praise from everyone. BollywoodLife had a tête-à-tête with Pratibha Ranta aka Jaya of Laapataa Ladies. We asked her about the audience's acceptance of TV stars on screens.

Pratibha Ranta talks about the acceptance of TV stars in the film industry

Pratibha worked on a TV show called Qurbaan Hua. It was one of the most popular TV shows on Zee. After that, Pratibha took a break from TV. We asked Pratibha whether the audience has now become more accepting of TV stars on the big screens. The actress says, "I think audience ko sirf kaam dekhna hai. They just want good stories around them." Pratibha shares that she is noticing the changes taking place as well. Even if there's good content on OTT, people are preferring to watch it in theatres too. Pratibha gives an example of 12th Fail. "12th Fail jab Hotstar pe aayi, logon ne dekhi but uske baad bhi logon ke paas option tha ki wo Hotstar pe dekhna continue karte. But sab jaake theatres mein dekh rahe hai." Also Read - Limited time offer: Laapataa Ladies movie tickets reduced to Rs 100 on Women's Day 2024

The actress asserts that it is the magic of the story. She feels that in today's time, the background doesn't really matter, it's just the good work that is talked about and watched. Pratibha Ranta says until and unless one works with conviction, nothing else (the divide between mediums) matters. Also Read - Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies earns acclaim from MP Minister Nirmala Bhuria

Pratibha does admit that things have changed as far as scripts and even roles for female actresses are concerned. The Laapataa Ladies actress shares that earlier actresses did not have many substantial roles wherein they would prove themselves as performers. But these days, the roles are more defined which is why it has blurred the lines of the medium. The more character is layered, the more audience will connect. Giving an example of her character Jaya, Pratibha expresses gratitude to have gotten a strong and layered character to portray in her debut movie.