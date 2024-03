Laapataa Ladies is a movie with its heart in the right place. The Kiran Rao movie is set in rural India and stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel to name a few. BollywoodLife got a chance to chat with Pratibha Ranta, one of the lead actresses of Laapataa Ladies. The actress who began her work on TV gushed about realising her dream of acting in movies. Getting a chance to work in Aamir Khan production in the first film and a Kiran Rao directorial is a dream moment indeed. She revealed to us what she is taking back from Aamir and Kiran from the sets.

Laapataa Ladies actress Pratibha Ranta reveals what is her takeaway from Aamir Khan

Pratibha Ranta met Aamir Khan during the making of Laapataa Ladies. The actress recalls an incident when the cast and crew with Aamir and Kiran had gone to Bangalore for the promotions of Laapataa Ladies. There, she heard Aamir answering a question which remained with her. Someone had asked Aamir why he likes to do everything with perfection. Pratibha praises Aamir for answering the question with utmost honesty. Aamir shared that he doesn't go about looking for perfection, instead, he looks for a magical moment in a scene. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao admits to 'using' Aamir Khan shamelessly to promote her film despite their divorce

Now, that magic moment can be achieved in a single take or might take too many a takes. Pratibha reveals that Aamir stresses the point of creating the magic moment. It is this magic moment which stays with the audience even after leaving the theatre. "I wanna make sure that in my future projects too, I make it happen too," Pratibha tells us. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies: Advance booking opens for Kiran Rao's latest directorial; here's how you can book tickets

Laapataa Ladies' Jaya aka Pratibha Ranta feels she and Kiran Rao are similar; here's how

With Kiran Rao, Praitbha Ranta revealed how the filmmaker had planned ahead and in advance. "She knows what she has to do and she plans in that way," Pratibha reveals adding, that they shot during COVID and with the train. During the takes, the train had to be moved back and forth a lot of times which made it a little chaotic. However, Kiran Rao was determined about whatever she wanted to do. She calls Rao a fighter and relates to this side of the filmmaker. "Main bhi bilkul waisi hi hoon. Mujhe agar kuch karna hai to main wo karke hi rehti hu."

Laapataa Ladies also stars Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam. The movie came out on 1st March 2024.