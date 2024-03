Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan released a couple of days ago. Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava starrer movie have been winning hearts far and wide. Set in small-town India, Laapataa Ladies talks about the disappearances of brides from trains. It has earned about Rs 10 crore at the box office as per reports. Lots of people have praised the Kiran Rao directorial. And now, Sachin Tendulkar has also joined the list of the film's admirers. Yes, you read that right.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Limited time offer: Laapataa Ladies movie tickets reduced to Rs 100 on Women's Day 2024

Laapataa Ladies: Sachin Tendulkar praises film and congratulates Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan

Sachin Tendulkar, who is great friends with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, gave a shout-out to their movie, Laapataa Ladies on X (formerly Twitter). He shared a picture of the movie title and sung praises for the movie calling it a big-hearted fable set in small-town India. Sachin felt that the movie speaks to everyone at so many levels. He loved the movie for its delightful story, powerhouse performances and for the subtlety with which they delivered an important social message. He lauded the movie for not being too preachy. Also Read - Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies earns acclaim from MP Minister Nirmala Bhuria

Sachin asks everyone to watch Laapataa Ladies and promises that it will make them laugh, cry and rejoice with the characters as they chart their journeys in the movie. He congratulated Aamir and Kiran for the movie. Also Read - Laapataa Ladies Box Office: Kiran Rao's film has a fantastic first weekend with Rs 4.12 crores in India

Have a look at the post shared by Sachin Tendulkar here:

A big-hearted fable set in small-town India that speaks to one at so many levels. I loved @LaapataaLadies for its delightful story, powerhouse performances and the subtlety with which it delivered important social messages so cleverly, without overt preaching. A must-watch for… pic.twitter.com/FDEb3KiS5Q — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 10, 2024

Watch this video about Kiran Rao revealing why she picked Ravi Kishan over Aamir Khan for Laapataa Ladies here:

Talking about Laapataa Ladies, BollywoodLife got a chance to talk to one of the leads, Pratibha Ranta. We asked her biggest takeaways from Aamir and Kiran from the sets which she would like to imbibe in her. The actress praised Aamir's answer on what he looks at in a film. The actor doesn't want perfection but a magic moment. Talking about Kiran Rao, she gushed over how she and the filmmaker are similar in their go-getter attitude.

Apart from Nitanshi, Sparsh and Pratibha, the movie also stars Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan. Jio Studios has presented Laapataa Ladies. It is bankrolled by Aamir and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The script is based on Biplab Goswami's award-winning story.