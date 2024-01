The trailer of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has finally been released, and it is a delightful treat for the audience. Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, this comedy entertainer promises to take the viewers on a roller coaster ride of laughter. Set in rural India, the story revolves around two young brides who get lost on a train. As they embark on their journey, they encounter a series of baffling situations that keep the audience engaged and entertained. The lead cast, including Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, delivers exceptional performances, adding to the overall charm of the film. Also Read - Ira Khan takes a dig at dad Aamir Khan for faking tears at her wedding; check out the adorable post

Watch the Laapataa Ladies official trailer here:

The trailer of Laapataa Ladies offers a more extensive glimpse into the humoristic world created by Kiran Rao. It showcases the impeccable craft and acting skills of the cast, leaving the audience eagerly anticipating the film's release on 1st March 2024. With a script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, Laapataa Ladies is expected to deliver a humorous treat similar to the producers' previous successful films such as Delhi Belly, Dangal, and Peepli Live. The film has already garnered attention and received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The screenplay and dialogue of Laapataa Ladies are written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues penned by Divyanidhi Sharma. This talented team has successfully captured the essence of rural India and infused it with humor, creating a captivating story. The release of Laapataa Ladies marks another milestone in the collaboration between Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is presented by Jio Studios and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions.