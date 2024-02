Laapataa Ladies: More than Bollywood celebrities, the media in today's time is currently obsessed with star kids. Be it Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika or Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha, the media just can't get enough of the star kids. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is hands-down the paparazzi's favorite. Taimur, in a way, was the first star kid who gained widespread attention in the media. Amidst all this, there is still one star kid whose parents have deliberately made sure that he stayed away from the media lenses. The star kid in question is none other than Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son Azad. Kiran Rao recently revealed the reason behind Azad being away from the limelight. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan shares inside pictures of Pataudi Palace; netizens notice the flag and ask ‘Kaunse rang ka jhanda lagaya hai’

Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan's son Azad has maintained distance from paparazzi due to THIS strong reason

In a conversation with Showsha, Kiran Rao spilled the beans on why son Azad has rarely been spotted at public events or social gatherings. The Laapataa Ladies director stated that Azad, as a child, is not very interested in being papped or attending social gatherings. She further mentioned that Azad's lack of interest in events and parties also comes from the fact that both Aamir and she rarely attend any social gatherings or parties; hence, in return, Azad also doesn't have frequent opportunities where he can be photographed. Kiran said that while kids who enjoy being in the limelight is great, kids should have their privacy maintained, and Azad is certainly one of them.

Kiran Rao married Aamir Khan on December 28, 2005. The duo welcomed son Azad via surrogacy on November 25, 2011. After being married for 15 years, the couple announced their separation. Both of them issued a video on social media together where they stated that although they have separated, they don't hold any ill feelings towards each other. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were once again the talk of the town when at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's marriage, Aamir Khan graciously kissed Kiran on the cheeks, hinting that although the couple are not husband and wife anymore, they surely share a great rapport with each other. On the professional front, Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, will release on March 1, 2024.