Bollywood actress Sunny Deol has struck the right chord among the audience with the Gadar 2 film. The movie broke all the records and became a blockbuster hit. Well, Anil Sharma's Gadar 2 has surely opened a lot of new opportunities for Sunny and he has various interesting projects in his pipeline.

Sunny chose to do a film which is guarded by Aamir Khan. Last month, Aamir broke the internet when he decided to work with Sunny on a film titled Lahore 1947. As per the film title, it seems as if this movie is targeted towards patriotism and will surely attract a larger part of the audience. It would not be wrong to say that Lahore 1947 will be yet another movie that will cross Rs. 1000 crore club and will be declared a super blockbuster. Also Read - Sunny Deol breaks his silence on viral drunk video near Juhu Circle like a boss

Aamir announced the film with Sunny Deol and also said that it will be directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi. He even revealed that the journey they have embarked on will be the most enriching. In an interview with Koimoi, it is revealed that Sunny will be seen romancing Mona Singh. There has been a constant debate about older actors romancing younger heroines and ending up looking a mismatch. But, it seems as if Aamir and Sunny have chosen to take a safer route. Also Read - Drunk Sunny Deol spotted at Juhu Circle goes viral? Here is a fact check

Aamir and Sunny have decided to take an older actress who will pair up with the latter. Aamir is all set to reunite with his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star, Mona Singh. She will be seen playing the role of Sunny Deol's wife in the film. Lahore 1947 is based on the play Asghar Wajahat’s play Jisne Lahore nahi dekhya, wo Jamye nahi. The story will be focused on a story of a Muslim family who moves from Lucknow to Lahore, getting a haveli left behind by a Hindu family.