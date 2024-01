With Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has proved that he still rules box office and hearts of the audience. The movie became a major box office success and was among the top five in the list of highest grossing films of 2023. Sunny Deol seems to have reinvented himself at the box office and has proved to be a bankable star. Now, the actor has many films in the film. Among the confirmed ones is Lahore, 1947 that is being produced by Aamir Khan. The film will be helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Recently, many reports suggested that Preity Zinta will make her comeback to Bollywood with Lahore, 1947. Now another actress' name is being attached to the film. We are talking about Shabana Azmi. Also Read - After Ramayan with Ranbir Kapoor, KGF star Yash to work with THIS superstar?

Shabana Azmi's role in Lahore, 1947 revealed?

As per a report in Zoom, Shabana Azmi has been roped in to play a pivotal role on Sunny Deol's Lahore, 1947. The report also gives a hint about the storyline. It states that Shabana Azmi will play the role of a Hindu matriarch in Lahore who will not be willing to give up on her ancestral haveli despite it being allotted to a Muslim family who have migrated from India. There is no confirmation on Shabana Azmi being a part of Lahore, 1947 yet. The makers have not commented on the same.

It was during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 8 that Sunny Deol revealed how he was roped in for Lahore, 1947. The actor revealed that during the success bash of Gadar 2, Aamir Khan stated that he wanted to meet him. The next day they met and discussed a few ideas and possibility of collaboration. After a discussion, they zeroed it down to Lahore, 1947. Going by the title, one can expect that the movie will take us back in time to the era of India-Pakistan partition. More details about the film are yet to be revealed.

Otherwise, Sunny Deol has another film called Safar in his kitty. Salman Khan is going to have a cameo in the film. Apart from this, Sunny Deol's name has been attached to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. He is reportedly going to play the role of Lord Hanuman in the movie. Fans are waiting for confirmation.