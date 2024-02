Lahore 1947 is a movie that many are talking about. Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta are coming together in the Rajkumar Santoshi film. In the past, the actor and director combo have given us movies like Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. The shoot of the film has started in Mumbai on a huge set made in Film City. A week back, we heard that actor Abhimanyu Singh has joined the cast of the film. Fans know him as the dreaded villain from Rakta Charitra. Rajkumar Santoshi said he was glad to have Singh on the board as he needed a powerful presence opposite Sunny Deol in the film. Also Read - Lahore 1947: Rajkumar Santoshi fights back in cheque bouncing case; Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta film shoot to continue uninterrupted

Ali Fazal joins the cast of Lahore 1947

Fukrey 3 actor Ali Fazal is apparently the latest entrant in the film. This has been reported by Miss Malini. Ali Fazal has made a mark with his performances in Bollywood and Hollywood. The makers have a role, which is like an extended cameo for him. It is apparently one of the most nuanced characters in the film and needed a solid actor. Fans will be glad to know that he will share screen space with Sunny Deol. Also Read - Lahore 1947 actor Sunny Deol's reaction after Mukesh Rishi hit him with a sword on the sets of Ghatak proves he's a softie

Here is what we know about Lahore 1947

The film is a collaboration between Rajkumar Santoshi and Aamir Khan. All the three Khans had attended the grand success bash of Gadar 2. After that, Aamir Khan told Sunny Deol about the project, and he agreed to be a part of it. The script is based on the famous play of Asghar Wajahat, 'Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Nai'. He is one of the towering figures of the Hindi literary scene. It is about a Hindu home who is left behind in Lahore, Pakistan and does not wish to leave during the Partition. Rajkumar Santoshi has great experience in making such emotionally charged social dramas. There is buzz that Sunny Deol's elder son Karan Deol is also a part of Lahore 1947. Also Read - Lahore 1947 director Rajkumar Santoshi to appeal against the 2-year jail term; Lawyer reveals details

Fans are eager to know if Aamir Khan will do a cameo or not. Sunny Deol is also playing Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan.