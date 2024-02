Sunny Deol starrer movie Lahore 1947 which will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi seems to be in trouble. Well, a case has been registered against the filmmaker for a cheque-bouncing case. Recently, reports surfaced stating that the director has been sentenced to 2 years in jail for the same. The filming of Sunny Deol movie Lahore 1947 has started already, as per reports. And as per the latest updates, Rajkumar Santoshi is planning to appeal against the ruling. The lawyer of the filmmaker has also shared details about the case.

Rajkumar Santoshi reacts to his 2-year jail term sentence due to cheque bouncing case

Advocate Piyush Bhojani of complainant Ashok Lal claimed that his client had given Rs 1 crore to Santoshi's film. It is said that Rajkumar Santoshi gave him 10 cheques of Rs 10 lakh each. However, the cheque bounced. The businessman reportedly tried to get in touch with Santoshi. He filed a case against the filmmaker under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Owing to the same, Jamnagar Court sentenced Santoshi to a 2-year jail term. Also Read - Lahore 1947: Preity Zinta seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple before starting work on Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi film

Rajkumar Santoshi has reacted to the 2-year jail term. He told ETimes that the case is a fake one. He said that they would be lodging an appeal against the verdict in a higher court. Rajkumar Santoshi's lawyer Binesh Patel revealed that the court stayed its judgement for 30 days and granted the filmmaker bail after they sought to make an appeal against the judgement. Also Read - Lahore 1947: Preity Zinta to make a comeback with the Sunny Deol film? Here's what we know

The lawyer claimed that the complainant failed to produce documentary evidence and prove that Rajkumar Santoshi had taken a Rs 10 lakh loan. The prosecution, Binesh claims, admitted that a third party had collected the cash from the complainant. Patel claims that the magisterial court has overlooked the same and hence, they will be appealing against the same.

Rajkumar Santoshi will be working with Sunny Deol after Ghayal and Damini. There were rumours of Santoshi and Sunny, but it seems all is fine and they have buried the hatchet. Aamir Khan is producing the movie under the banner of his production house, Aamir Khan Productions.