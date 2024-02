Lahore 1947 will be Sunny Deol's next project after Gadar 2. The macho man is reuniting with Rajkumar Santoshi for this movie. The combo has given us memorable films like Ghatak, Damini and Ghayal. Bollywood fans are super excited to know that Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol are coming together for a new film. The actress has been a favourite of every Bollywood fan in the late 90s and 2000s. Preity Zinta took a sabbatical in break to focus on her family. The filmmaker said that this is the perfect casting he could think about. Also Read - Lahore 1947: After Preity Zinta, THIS veteran actress roped in for Sunny Deol starrer; story plot revealed?

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Preity Zinta shares video of visit to Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai

Best way to start something new is by taking Ganpati Bappa’s blessings. Every time I come here, I feel a deep sense of calm and happiness. This time it was even more special cuz I had Mom with me. For all of you who want to visit and have not had the opportunity here is what it… pic.twitter.com/hj6F0lbFuq — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 13, 2024

In the past, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta have done films like Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Dillagi and others. Rajkumar Santoshi said that the film demanded such a casting. He said Preity Zinta is one of the most naturally gifted artistes of the Hindi film industry. He said she can effortlessly immerse herself in any role. The movie is co-produced by Aamir Khan. Also Read - Lahore 1947: Preity Zinta to make a comeback with the Sunny Deol film? Here's what we know

Lahore 1947 plot a riveting social drama

Fans are keen to see what Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi will bring to the table. The two were part of the cult classic Andaz Apna Apna. It seems Aamir Khan told Sunny Deol about the film when he attended the success party of Gadar 2. All the three Khans were present for the success bash of the 2023 blockbuster. The script is based on the play "Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai" written by Asghar Wajahat. The shoot of the film began from February 12, 2024. Also Read - The most expensive Indian weddings that happened abroad, here's how much celebs spent