Preity Zinta and her warm equation with the Deol brothers is well. Bobby Deol and she were adored in the movie Soldier. She has also done four movies with Sunny Deol. Now, news has come that she might make her comeback in films with Lahore 1947. After the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is one of the Bollywood stars with an exciting line-up of movies. Lahore 1947 will be bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions. Sunny Deol is teaming up with Rajkumar Santoshi for the same. The director-actor combo is the one behind classics like Damini, Ghatak and the epic Ghayal. Fans of the macho star have been wanting a film with Santoshi since a long time. Also Read - Sunny Deol asks Merry Christmas director Sriram Raghavan to make a film with him

Preity Zinta to make a comeback with Lahore 1947?

As per a report in India Today, Preity Zinta might make a comeback in films with Lahore 1947. It seems she was seen exiting a studio where she gave a look test for the movie. In all probability, she will make a comeback to the movies with Lahore 1947. Given the script, it is only suitable that someone like Preity Zinta is cast with Sunny Deol. We saw the kind of love audiences showered on Ameesha Patel on her return with Gadar 2. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Shilpa Shetty and more Bollywood actresses whose dating scandals ruled headlines in the 90s

Aamir Khan discussed Lahore 1947 at the success party of Gadar 2

Sunny Deol told on Koffee With Karan 8 that Aamir Khan told him at the Gadar 2 success party that he wanted to meet and chat with the star. He said he was taken aback by what he said. It seems Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol met the next day, and discussed some ideas. After some conversations, they decided to work on Lahore 1947. Aamir Khan is also a part of the Rajkumar Santoshi film. Sunny Deol is also supposed to be playing Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

The movie is supposed to go on floors from February 12, 2024. It seems the makers have made sets in Film City and other places in India to show the partition era. Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough rang in the New Year in the Inca trail of Macchu Picchu, Peru.