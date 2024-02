Lahore 1947 is one of the movies film lovers are very excited for. The combo of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi has given us projects like Damini, Ghatak, Ghayal and more. Yesterday, everyone got a shock as news emerged that a Jamnagar Court has fined Rajkumar Santoshi and sentenced him to two years in jail in a cheque bouncing case. It seems he had taken Rs 10 lakh for a film of his in 2015. The filmmaker returned the money in cheques of Rs one lakh each which bounced when deposited by businessman, Ashok Lal who lent him the money. The legal counsel of the businessman Piyush Bhojani told Bollywood Hungama that though the amount was not too significant for Ashok Lal he decided to file a case to send out a strong message. He wanted to warn those who thought they could take his money and run away. Also Read - Lahore 1947 actor Sunny Deol's reaction after Mukesh Rishi hit him with a sword on the sets of Ghatak proves he's a softie

Rajkumar Santoshi to contest the matter in Court

As questions mounted on the matter involving the filmmaker, Binesh Patel who is representing Rajkumar Santoshi also spoke to the channel. He said that the Court has stayed its judgement for 30 days and granted bail to Rajkumar Santoshi. They have decided to appeal at a higher forum. It seemed they did not provide any papers to show the legal transaction of Rs 10 lakh. It seems a third party had taken money from Mr Lal. They also provided altered cheques unknown to Mr Santoshi. It seems the magisterial Court did not check these facts. Binesh Patel said they would appeal against the judgement at a higher Court. It seems Rajkumar Santoshi has to deposit Rs 22 lakhs which is 20 per cent of the amount. He also gets 30 days to file an appeal. If he does not do so, he will face imprisonment.

Rajkumar Santoshi busy with Lahore 1947

It seems Rajkumar Santoshi is busy with Lahore 1947 which is a movie set in the Partition era. The film stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in main roles. Aamir Khan is bankrolling the project. The shoot has started in Mumbai. It seems Ashok Lal and Rajkumar Santoshi know one another for a long time. The filmmaker is also said to have skipped the hearing on many occasions.