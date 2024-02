Lahore 1947 that brings together the OG combo of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi is one of the most discussed movies on the news. The film is set in the Partition era of the country. Preity Zinta will be making her comeback after some years as the leading lady of Sunny Deol. But now, there is some trouble looming on Rajkumar Santoshi. He has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by Jamnagar Court in a cheque bouncing case. As per a leading news agency, the complaint was filed by Ashok Lal. He is a prominent industrialist of Jamnagar. It seems he received 10 cheques of Rs 10 lakh each, which bounced. The sentencing of the director was confirmed by Piyush Bhojani, the legal counsel of the businessman. Also Read - Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol to face-off with Abhimanyu Singh in the film; Rajkumar Santoshi shares why he got the Devara actor onboard

The advocate, Piyush Bhojani said that Ashok Lal had contributed Rs one crore to Santoshi's film. It seems the filmmaker repaid him by sending ten cheques of Rs 10 lakh each. But the cheques bounced when he deposited them in the bank. It seems the business tried to get in contact with Rajkumar Santoshi and his attempts proved futile. He has now filed a lawsuit under Negotiable Instruments Act. Also Read - Lahore 1947: Preity Zinta seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple before starting work on Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi film

The Jamnagar Court has ordered a two-year jail sentence for Rajkumar Santoshi and asked him to pay double the sum to the businessman. The shoot of Lahore 1947 has started in Mumbai. Even Preity Zinta will soon join the shoot. We have to see how Rajkumar Santoshi addresses this matter. Also Read - Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol reveals how Aamir Khan offered him the movie at Gadar 2 success bash; filming begins on THIS date

Aamir Khan is co-producing the movie with Rajkumar Santoshi. It seems he offered the movie to Sunny Deol after attended the success bash of Gadar 2. The film is based on the drama written by Asghar Wajahat.