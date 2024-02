Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol is all set to start shooting for his upcoming projects. Following the success of Gadar 2, fans are eagerly awaiting Sunny Deol to create magic once again on the big screen. After much speculation, Sunny Deol finally finalizes Lahore 1947, which will be produced by Aamir Khan. The actor is all set to start shooting for the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial. Also Read - Gadar 3 plot revealed: Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh's story to not witness a major jump in timeline?

Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol to start shooting on THIS date

Lahore 1947 is certainly going to be a mega film, as recently renowned global music sensation AR Rahman and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar joined the film. Aamir Khan will be donning the producer's hat, while Rajkumar Santoshi will be directing the film. Sunny Deol will play the male lead, and there are speculations that Dil Se actress Preity Zinta will be making her comeback in Bollywood with this film. According to recent reports, Sunny Deol will start shooting for Lahore 1947 from February 12th, 2024, in Mumbai. As per the recent reports, the shoot of the film will first commence in Mumbai. A large refugee camp has been set up in Madh Island, Malad for the film. Rajkumar Santoshi has a specific vision for the film and has already planned a few scenes which will be the major highlight of the film. Also Read - Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari film to be shot extensively in London and Mumbai

Sunny Deol also revealed that the first discussion about Lahore 1947 took place at the Gadar 2 success party. Sunny stated that Aamir, who was at the success party, approached him and mentioned his interest in the film. Sunny stated that when Aamir first shared the idea, he was quite interested and expressed to the Laal Singh Chaddha actor that he would surely like to have more discussions about the film. Sunny revealed that after a few days, he met Aamir, and that's how Lahore 1947 happened. Apart from Lahore 1947, Sunny Deol will also be featured in films like Lahore 1947.