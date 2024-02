Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol starrer has become one of the most talked-about films. Following the success of Gadar 2, everyone's eyes are set on Sunny Deol, hoping that the Rajkumar Santoshi film, much like Gadar 2, will win the audience's hearts. After Preity Zinta, another addition to the film's star cast has been made, as actor Abhimanyu Singh, known for films like Rakht Charitra and Gulaal, has been zeroed in to play the villain in the Sunny Deol-starrer. Also Read - Lahore 1947: Preity Zinta seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple before starting work on Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi film

Lahore 1947 is a mega project where each character will play a crucial part in advancing the story. Rajkumar Santoshi has placed his trust in actor Abhimanyu Singh for the negative role in Lahore 1947. Speaking about the casting choice, Rajkumar Santoshi shared, “Usually, whenever we think of a villain’s character, the first few names that come to our mind are Amrish ji and Danny ji, but we have to look forward and see who’s taking the baton ahead. Interestingly, we have roped in Abhimanyu Singh, who will be seen playing a strong and leading role as the antagonist in Lahore 1947. His intensity, his voice, and his conviction are truly unbeatable. He is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in our industry.” Also Read - Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol reveals how Aamir Khan offered him the movie at Gadar 2 success bash; filming begins on THIS date

Regarding Lahore 1947, Aamir Khan will take charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while accomplished director Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project. Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will lead the film as the main actors. As of now, the shoot has begun in Madh Island, Mumbai where a lavish set has been erected. Preity Zinta has also arrived in Mumbai to shoot for the film. A few days ago, the actress posted a video seeking blessings from the almighty to start her new project. Although she didn't mention which project, netizens feel she was certainly seeking blessings for Lahore 1947.