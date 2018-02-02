Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Yami Gautam dazzles as she introduces Manish Malhotra's new fashion line - view pics

After Kalki Koechlin, Hina Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Karan Johar turned heads at day three of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018, it was Yami Gautam's turn to dazzle the audience.