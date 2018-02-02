Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Yami Gautam dazzles as she introduces Manish Malhotra's new fashion line - view pics

After Kalki Koechlin, Hina Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Karan Johar turned heads at day three of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018, it was Yami Gautam's turn to dazzle the audience. The actress took centre stage for Manish Malhotra, who was introducing a new fashion line - Inaaya in association with Woolmark. The uniqueness of this line was that Manish has made use of merino wool that makes you feel cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla flaunts his new tattoo in latest post; Jaan Kumar Sanu's comment win over SidHearts — view pic

Talking more about his line, we saw several lehengas, sarees and kurta - pyjamas on showcase. It's a line for men and women and Yami was the perfect showstopper for Manish. Not only did she look beautiful, but her walk was full of confidence and poise. Wearing a silver and black, embroidered saree, Yami looked stunning as always. Check out Yami's pictures and videos from Manish Malhotra's show at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 right here.

Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt – 10 times Bollywood actresses stole hearts in Manish Malhotra couture – view pics

On the professional front, Yami was last seen in Kaabil and Sarkar 3. She will soon start shooting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shahid Kapoor. With Kriti Sanon yet to take the ramp, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope, updates, pictures and videos from Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 right here.