Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is known for being a support system for his sisters Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. The actor is often seen showing his love and care toward his three sisters. Earlier today, the Gunday actor turned cheerleader for Anshula Kapoor who took over the ramp at the Lakme Fashion week. The cute brother-sister bond was noticed and that will definitely make your heart melt.

Anshula Kapoor wore a sheer corset top, paired with a shimmery high-slit skirt and a long shrug. In the audience, was cheering loud for her and giving encouragement. During her ramp walk, Arjun could be seen cheering and clapping for her. He then stands up to uplift the confidence of his sister. The video from the event went viral and their bond will leave you gushing.

Watch Video

The video is winning the internet for their brother-sister bond. A user called Arjun's act sweet and said he is the best brother. Another wrote "so sweet and emotional" while one said, "This is just the sweetest thing on the Internet." People also praised Anushla calling her pretty and beautiful. One person wrote, "I just love their bond."

Anshula Kapoor has been in the spotlight continuously for her drastic weight loss. She underwent an extreme body transformation losing weight in a short span of time. The beauty faced the wrath of trolls for being overweight and was body shamed. However, she didn’t give up speaking of body positivity and always flaunted her figure. Now she transformed herself and lost some pounds.

Arjun Kapoor, on the work front, was last seen in Kuttey alongside Tabu, and . He has some interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be soon seen in The Lady Killer also starring . The suspense drama is the story of a small-town playboy and a self-destructive beauty. The film is directed by Ajay Bahl and produced by and Shaaliesh R Singh.