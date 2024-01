Maldives is one of the most popular tourist destinations for Indians, especially celebs. We see hundreds of pictures on Instagram of the clear blue waters of the stunning archipelago. As we know, Indian PM Narendra Modi visited Lakshadweep in order to promote it as a tourist destination. He also did snorkelling on his visit. PM Narendra Modi said that it was a perfect place for serenity, beauty and adventure tourism. Many Indians said that people could frequent the Lakshadweep islands instead of the Maldives. The nation's Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts Mariyam Shiuna put up a post on X which read, "What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr Narendra diver with a life jacket #VisitMaldives." Also Read - RIP Captain Vijayakanth: PM Narendra Modi, Trisha, Arun Vijay, Harish Kalyan mourn the demise of the actor and founder of DMDK [View Reactions]

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Esha Gupta hail PM Narendra Modi for introducing the Women's Reservation Bill in the New Parliament session

Bollywood celebs support PM Modi and Lakshadweep Islands

This comment from the minister of the Maldives has upset many Indians. It seems 8,000 plus Indians have cancelled their trip to the islands. The former president Mohamed Nasheed said the language used by the Maldives Government official towards leader of key ally of nation was appalling. He said the Government must give a clear message that such views do not represent the Government or policy holders. Akshay Kumar has called out such racist comments on India by Maldivian policy-holders. Also Read - Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar and more send wishes on his special day

Trending Now

Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists.

We are good to our neighbors but

why should we tolerate such… pic.twitter.com/DXRqkQFguN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 7, 2024

It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean n stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 7, 2024

The jewel of the Indian Ocean – #Lakshadweep Island! Can't wait to visit here for my next trip ?#ExploreIndianIsland pic.twitter.com/Rk3i7hyPhq — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) January 7, 2024

Adding the beautiful #Lakshadweep Islands to my bucket list. These destinations of our country are not just spots on a map; they're invitations to experience the hospitality, diverse culture & landscape, that make India such an incredible place to explore.#ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/XOTty1nFzO — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) January 7, 2024

Chai se zyada ketali garam lol ?? #Maldives — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 7, 2024

News is coming that the Minister who made this post has been suspended by the Government of the Maldives. PM Narendra Modi is one of the most powerful world leaders right now.