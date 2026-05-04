Lakshmi Manchu's birthday wish for Trisha hints at DOUBLE celebration as Vijay's TVK takes lead: 'Best gift with massive victory'

Lakshmi Manchu's birthday wish for Trisha goes viral as Vijay's TVK takes a strong lead in Tamil Nadu, hinting at a double celebration.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay received greetings from celebrities in the film industry on Monday after preliminary results of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections indicated that his party was leading by 108 of the 234 seats. On May 4, Trisha Krishnan, who is allegedly in a romantic relationship with him, turned 43. Following a darshan at Tirumala, she visited Vijay's house in Chennai. Actor Lakshmi Manchu wished Trisha a happy birthday and mentioned that it must be more memorable this year because of the party's overwhelming win on the day of the results.

Lakshmi Manchu wishes Trisha on her birthday

Taking to her X account, Lakshmi wrote, “Happy Birthday to the ever gorgeous and graceful @trishtrashers! What a day to celebrate! I guess the universe decided to give you the best birthday gift with that massive victory ! Double celebrations for you today! Have a magical one, darling! #HappyBirthdayTrisha."

Trisha visits Tirumala on her birthday

Trisha was seen rejoicing in her birthday with a darshan at Tirumala early on Monday, like she has done each year. The actress, wearing a white kurta suit, was seen entering the shrine with her group. Trisha was seen arriving to Vijay's seaside villa in Neelankarai, Chennai, in the afternoon. When she got to Vijay's house, she was seen in her car wearing a green dress after changing out of her white one. She was seen grinning as she entered his house, but she did not address the reporters outside.

Vijay's family rejoices as TVK leads

Actor and Tamilaga TVK president Vijay's family was spotted rejoicing at their home as the party maintained its commanding lead throughout the state, with preliminary estimates showing it ahead in 110 of the 234 seats.

Trisha and Vijay movies

Trisha and Vijay are well-known Kollywood actors. They appeared in films like Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), and Kuruvi (2008). They reunited in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo (2023), where they played husband and wife. Trisha also appeared in a special performance, Matta, which was a nod to their classic song from Ghilli in Venkat Prabhu's The GOAT (2024).

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