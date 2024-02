Lal Salaam, the upcoming Tamil sports drama film directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and starring Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, has released on February 9, 2024. However, the film's excitement and anticipation got a little dampened on the day of release by the menace of online piracy, which has been plaguing the Indian film industry for years. The film is a special one as it marks Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s comeback as a director and that too in a film where she is filming her father Rajinikanth. In one of her recent interviews, she called working with her ‘Appa’ a masterclass. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Lal Salaam box office collection day 1 prediction: Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal sports drama to fall a bit short of double digit figures [Exclusive]

Lal Salaam gets leaked

The trailer of the film which release recently, made the right waves and fans have been waiting to see Rajni is a new avatar after the superhit Jailer in 2023. Even though it is a cameo, it is said to be impactful and one that stays with you even after the movie is over. Lal Salaam revolves around young and aspiring cricketers who are treated unfairly and ousted from the team despite being talented and deserving. How they overcome the various challenges and give wings to their dreams is what is movie is all about. The early reviews of the film are great and fans have found it quite inspiring, especially for the young generation. It talks about fighting for what is right and not giving up hope. The music of Lal Salaam is given by A R Rahman and it is produced by A Subaskaran. Also Read - Lal Salaam: Did Dhanush deliberately ignore his ex-wife Aishwaryaa in his recent post for the Rajinikanth film?

About Online Piracy of Films:

Lal Salaam is not the only movie that has been affected by piracy. The February 9 release Bhakshak starring Bhumi Pednekar, that releases on OTT platform Netflix and Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya that has hit theatres today have also leaked online. Online piracy refers to the unauthorized copying, distribution and sharing of films, whether in theaters, through physical copies or online platforms. It is a form of copyright infringement and intellectual property theft, which has several negative consequences for the film industry, the economy and the society. Also Read - Lal Salaam trailer out: Rajinikanth is back to prove he's the best of all; netizens call the sports drama 'sureshot winner' [Watch]

According to a report by Ernst & Young, the Indian film industry loses about Rs. 20,000 crore every year due to piracy, which accounts for nearly 25% of its total revenue. Piracy not only reduces the box office collections and streaming revenues of the films, but also affects the employment opportunities, tax revenues, creativity and innovation of the industry. The Indian law on copyright provides for civil and criminal remedies against piracy, including injunctions, damages, confiscation and destruction of infringing copies, and imprisonment and fines. The Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, which was passed by the Parliament last year, has introduced stricter penalties for piracy, such as imprisonment of up to three years and fine of up to Rs. 10 lakh for anyone who records or transmits a film without authorization.

We urge our readers to not watch content on piracy sites but only in theatres or authorised streaming platforms upon the official OTT release.